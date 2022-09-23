Habitat to start new housing project

TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.

Lawson is a long-time Sidney resident. She has four children, Jamell, 19, Latrelle, 18, Brayah, 11 and Byron, 7. They have never been homeowners before. Lawson is employed at Shelby County Job and Family Services.

In her application, she stated her reason for needing a Habitat home is “wanting a forever home for me and my children, a place I never have to move from and a place that will be ours.” Her dream of homeownership is about to become reality.

Lawson will begin her 400 hours of sweat equity and then she will meet with the construction supervisor to select a lot and begin with building plans for her future home. Her father, Michael Lawson, works in construction and was invited to join the construction team on the project.

Groundbreaking is planned before the ground freezes over for the winter.