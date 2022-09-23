Fall Barn Dance open to the public

SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host their Fall Barn Dance on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m.

This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.

Dress in your favorite Barn/Farm outfit and be entered into a special drawing.

INREALITY Digital DJ will be providing the entertainment. All proceeds go the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.