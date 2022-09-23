Understanding, responding to dementia-related behaviors workshop set

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting a virtual education program offering guidance on responding to challenging dementia-related behaviors.

The program, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

This program will be offered on Zoom and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. Information about how to join the virtual program will be emailed after registration.

“Seeing changes in behavior and communication patterns in a loved one can be confusing and difficult,” said Melissa Dever, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “As dementia-related behaviors develop, families need ways to positively respond to them and new ways to communicate, and this program can help.”

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Attend this program to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Being a caregiver can be lonely as you watch your loved one change, but you don’t need to face those changes alone,” Dever said. “Join us to get support and to learn how to communicate with your loved one as the stages of dementia progress.”

There were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.

