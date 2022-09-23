Logan County Art League workshops set

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible.

The 2022 Art Workshops include:

“Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church, located at 2833 US 68 S., Bellefontaine, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day

The cost of the oil painting workshop is $300. Registration and fee is due by Oct. 14. This workshop is limited to 15 participants.

“If I Can Do It, So Can You Series” which includes:

-“Beginner’s Gourd Workshop” taught by Andrea Earick, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

-“Brush Strokes in Acrylics” taught by Marilyn Reed, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, 6 – 9 p.m.

Contact the Logan County Art League with questions at [email protected] , or for registration forms, visit the Logan County Art League Website www.logancountyartleague.org or their Facebook page.