Photos: Monarch migration moving through region

A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a press release issued last week that the butterflys have begun their annual migration to overwintering sites in Mexico. While many monarchs reproduce and live in Ohio in the spring and summer, many Canadian monarchs also migrate through the state after flying across Lake Erie. The ODNR said the butterflies can travel 50 to 100 miles per day. The migration will last through October. Aside from Garbry Reserve, monarchs can be spotted locally in wildflower fields at Lake Loramie State Park and at Renner Sanctuary.

A monarch butterfly rests on a Teasel on Tuesday evening at Lake Loramie State Park near Minster. A section of wildflowers are planted near the park's northern entrance on State route 362, just outside of Minster. The fields attract a wide variety of butterflies, moths and other insects.

A viceroy butterfly rests on a tree on Tuesday evening at Lake Loramie State Park near Minster. Viceroy's and monarchs closely resemble one another, but viceroys have straight black lines across their lower wings and are typically smaller than monarchs.

A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Sunday.

