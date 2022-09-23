On the agendas

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, administrators and treasurer; approving Career Tech alternate license tuition reimbursements; approving out of district learning experiences; accepting donations; approving supplemental contracts; and approving employment of employees.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — A meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio, is scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, at noon. The meeting will take place at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, 101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2, Sidney, Ohio.

The focus of this meeting will involve the election of a new board member who will serve as the organization’s treasurer.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the village hall.

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Annex, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include a review of recent surveys, the director’s report dealing with the CDBG allocation and critical infrastructure status, the solar development update and an update on the broadband strategy, and discussion on the Deer Crossing Subdivision in McLean Township, public records requests and ODNR/FEMA audit.