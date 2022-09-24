125 Years

Sept. 24, 1897

The attendance at the fair yesterday was very good compared with the attendance the day before and at recent fairs. The greater part of the crown was composed of Sidney people who were anxious to see the gentlemen’s driving race. “Belle Martin” owned by I.H. Thedieck was the winner, taking two out the three heats.

—————

The athletic exhibition at the rink last night did not prove a success. All the men advertised to be present were on hand, but the attendance was so small that some refused to take part. Three exhibition matches, however, were given.

—————

The public schools will be dismissed tomorrow on account of the fair.

100 Years

Sept. 24, 1922

An enthusiastic meeting of those interested in the matter of the proposed new county memorial hospital was held in the assembly room of the court house last evening with a good attendance. A temporary organization was perfected with the selection of George W. Wiley as chairman; Rolla Barber, secretary; Rev. W.B. Love, vice chairman, and Pete Cardone, treasurer. The officers elected represent the veterans of the three wars, civil, Spanish American, and great World War, for whom it is proposed to have the hospital erected.

—————

Girls of the Holy Angels High school met at the home of Miss Patricia Hoban, on South Main avenue, Friday evening and organized a sports club, which they have named the W.W.T. Club. Officers elected are, Patricia Hoban, president, and Rose Augusta Meyer, treasurer.

75 Years

Sept. 24, 1947

Fred Dull, Sr. was elected president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at today’s luncheon meeting of the service group, succeeding Henry VerWayne in that capacity. Serving with Dull will be Rev. John W. Meister, vice president; Arthur Allinger, treasurer, with the following new board members, Harold Harris, John Heckler, and Dr. Clayton Kiracofe.

—————

Dr. Lon Cooper, specialist in chiropody, foot orthopedics and physio-therapy, who has been located in Sidney since Oct. 1, 1946 in the office of Dr. E.G. Shank, will open his own office in the Ohio building on Oct. 1, he revealed today.

50 Years

Sept. 24, 1972

John D. Quinn of Sidney will lead a statewide drive to return President Nixon to office in November. He was today named chairman of the Fraternalists for the Re-election of the President by Charles Shanklin, deputy campaign director.

—————

Frank Willman, one of Fort Loramie’s best known citizens, reached a milestone today when he celebrated his 99th birthday.

As usual he spent it at his desk in Willman’s Store where he has been for the past 65 years.

—————

First teenager of the month of 1972-73, and for September is John Naveau, of Russia. He was nominated by the Sidney Optimist Club and received a plaque at the club’s last meeting.

Also named outstanding senior at Russia High School, John has achieved a 4. or straight “A” average, and has been ranked as a semi-finalist in the 1973 national merit scholarship program. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Naveau of Russia.

25 Years

Sept. 24, 1997

CINCINNATI (AP) —- The Houston Astros have reached that comfort zone where the only score that’s relevant is their own.

The Astros trimmed their clinching number to four Sunday by beating Cincinnati 8-3, eliminating the Reds from the NL Central race. While Houston pulled away, the scoreboard flashed updates on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 14-2 win over St. Louis, which eliminated the defending champion Cardinals.

—————

A number of changes in downtown parking were approved by Sidney City Council.

Changes set to take effect on Jan. 1 are:

• Upping the fine for parking in a handicapped parking space from $5 to $25.

• Changing parking fines so that if parking tickets are paid in three days, the cost is $3. Currently the fine is $5 but people have 60 days to pay.

• Under the new system, the fine would remain at $5 for tickets paid between four and 10 days. After 10 days, the fine jumps to $10.

• A $4 increase in the monthly on-street parking-permit fee. The new rate will be $10. Vice Mayor Merrill Asher, who was opposed to raising the fee just because other privately held lots charge more, voted “no.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org