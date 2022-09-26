Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 18-24

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more than the week prior.

Five of the eight calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were three dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, while there were five dispatches, there were seven patient encounters. Three patients refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel at the scene of a reported injury accident. Shelby County deputies and Lockington firefighters assisted at that scene. Four patients were transported to the hospital.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to three calls. Spirit EMS responded to all calls, with Perry Port Salem Rescue responding to two of the three. On one call the patient requested EMS cancel prior to arrival. In another case, a patient refused transport after evaluation, and in another Perry Port Salem Rescue transported the patient to the hospital.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.