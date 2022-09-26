Anna man sentenced to 42 months in prison

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for sexual acts and obscenity with minors, drug possession and trafficking and theft, among other charges.

Gage Dalton Wannemacher, 20, of Anna, was sentenced to 42 months in prison with three days of jail credit and five years of mandatory post-release control for attempted sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies. These charges make Wannemacher a tier-II sex offender. He was indicted on nine charges of gross sexual imposition, third and fourth-degree felonies, one charge of attempting to commit rape, a second-degree felony, and two charges of rape, first-degree felonies, for engaging in sexual activity with minors. Nine charges were dismissed.

Claudie D. Whitt, 73, of Sidney, was sentenced to an indefinite term of 14 to 17.5 years in prison with one day of jail credit and five years of mandatory post-release control for two charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, both second-degree felonies. These charges make Whitt a tier-II sex offender. Whitt was indicted on 17 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all second-degree felonies, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for knowingly filming and creating videos with a minor as one of the participants and possessing weapons while previously being convicted of marijuana trafficking in the Preble County Common Pleas Court. 16 charges were dismissed.

Wesley D. Conatser, 32, of Sidney, was sentenced to 34 months in prison with six days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. Conatser was indicted on four charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine.

Karen S. Schloss, 56, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with 10 days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for the aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. She possessed cocaine and Fentanyl and knowingly prepared bags of methamphetamine for transport and resale.

Garrett James Marvin Levering, 26, of Degraff, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit and he must successfully complete treatment at WORTH or another CBCF and medically assisted treatment (MAT). He must also pay restitution of $518.12 to Ann Ziegler, pay a mandatory fine of $375, serve three days in jail — which can be served at a CBCF — and his driver’s license is suspended for two years. This was because of the charges of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Levering was indicted on the same charges for running a stop sign and traveling into the path of another vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, causing serious physical harm to the driver of the other vehicle.

Nicholas D. Ross, 22, of Loveland, was sentenced to 71 days in the Shelby County Jail with 71 days of jail credit for carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. Ross was indicted for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, for having a loaded Rock Island Armory Model-1911 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with ammunition in a bag in the back seat, within his reach, while inside a motor vehicle.

Keenan Scott Lambert, 22, at large, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program. This sentence is suspended on the condition that Lambert pays $604.98 plus the costs of the court on or before Oct. 7, 2022. Lambert received this sentence because he violated the terms and conditions of his community control sanction, a sentence which he received in June of 2021 for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, of over $1,000 of property from Walmart.

Breea Johnson, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control with three days of jail credit, and she must successfully complete treatment at the Serenity House Women’s Residential Treatment Center for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Johnson was indicted on the same charge and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a container to store it in, but the latter charge was dismissed.

Destin Rayne Jenkins, 22, of Piqua, was sentenced to 11 months in prison with no days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Jenkins was indicted on the same charge for stealing more than $1,000 in cash from Games of Skill.

