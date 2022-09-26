Country Concert 23 headliners announced

FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans.

The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.

Hundreds of comments, likes and shares accompanied CC’s headliner post on their Facebook page within the first hours of the post being up. Some fans expressed excitement for the lineup, while others criticized it, with many criticisms directed at Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan. Multiple commenters were disappointed that HARDY was not in the lineup and claimed that Jon Pardi would be the best performer.

“Looks like a lineup from 10 years ago,” one comment said. “Deff ain’t selling out this year with these headliners. Buncha has beens,” another said.

Shortly after CC 22 concluded, a survey for CC 23 opened for fans to choose the artists they wanted to see. The survey allowed participants to pick 15 performers from a pre-made list of country artists and boxes at the end to write in an artist and any suggestions to make the event better. “We use this survey to determine which artists to book. Your vote counts!” the survey said.

“We are working on the rest of the lineup which will include a mix of today’s hottest stars, all-time favorites and rising stars. There’s a wide variety of styles in country music today. Although there’s not one artist or lineup that will please everyone, we try to have something for everyone. We do this by surveying the people that attend and book the best available artists based on their requests. It’s like putting a puzzle together with the schedules of a small group of stars that are in high demand all over the country and now, world,” CC General Manager Paul Barhorst said. “People are passionate about their favorites, and we are thrilled that people care enough to tell us how they feel about our lineup and who they want to see. We are also fortunate, thanks to the people that attend and the many that help us put on the event, to have built a history and reputation of having great, fun-loving audiences.”

Country Concert 23 will be held July 6-8, 2023, at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m., and renewals will be mailed the week of Sept. 26 for anyone who bought reserved seats or camping in the past. More artists will be announced before tickets go on sale in November. For more information, visit countryconcert.com or the Country Concert Facebook page.

