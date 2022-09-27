125 Years

Sept. 27, 1897

At the meeting of the Republican Senatorial convention of the 12th District, held in Piqua today, Capt. E.E. Nutt, of this city, was nominated by acclamation. His name was the only one presented to the convention. The district is composed of the counties of Shelby, Miami, and Darke.

—————

The curfew ordinance goes into effect tonight. At 9 o’clock, 12 even taps of the fire bell will be given which is a signal for all children to be off the streets. From October to March the taps on the bell will be given at 8 o’clock.

—————

About 20 young ladies entertained their gentlemen friends to a dance at the armory last evening. Music was furnished on the piano by Mrs. P.F. Sarver.

100 Years

Sept. 27, 1922

The Thoma Jewelry store on the east side of the square is installing a radio to receive the correct time from the government station at Arlington, Va.

—————

Five Sidney physicians are attending the Medical Chautauqua of the Second council district. They are: Lester Pepper, A.W. Reddish, Arthur Silver, O.O. LeMaster, and M.F. Hussey. Consisting of lectures and demonstrations by noted medical men in the country the seminar began Monday and runs through Friday evening.

75 Years

Sept. 27, 1947

With the deadline for filing passed, voters in the Fourth Ohio Congressional district will make their selection for the congressional seat vacated by Robert F. Jones from six candidates – four Democrats and two Republicans. The Republicans are William McCulloch, of Piqua, and Dewey Fetters, Lima. On the Democratic side are Roy Harmony, Sidney; Joseph Quatman, Lima; Paul Christie, Delphos, and Reuben Dickman, New Bremen. The primary will be held Oct. 7,

—————

Jack Frost created havoc in Shelby county with a substantial dollar corn loss, County Agent R.W. Munger pointed out today as he surveyed preliminary reports. Munger estimated that between 70 and 75 per cent of the corn crop was affected by the killing frost. Late Soybeans were also nipped by the frost.

—————

Dr. Harold Kurlander, chief of the tuberculosis board of the state department of health and three physicians from that department will be in Sidney Monday night to discuss plans for the mass x-ray program to be sponsored by the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association.

50 Years

Sept. 27, 1972

DEGRAFF —- Clifford Cloud, a native of DeGraff, has been named executive director of the Leach for Supreme Court Committee.

Cloud, 37, a Columbus attorney, was a deputy assistant to former governor James Rhodes.

25 Years

Sept. 27, 1997

Richard E. Flanagan, 78, 163 Viking Court, first superintendent of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department, and former high school, college and pro football star, died Sept. 23, 1997, at 9:30 p.m. at his residence. He had been ill two years.

A 1944 Sidney High School graduate and football star, Flanagan went on to gain national fame in the sport.

—————

Captain James H. Walker, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 11-county Piqua district, was promoted to the rank of Major today by Colonel Kenneth B. Marshall, patrol superintendent. At his new rank, Walker will transfer to Patrol General Headquarters in Columbus where he will assume command of the Office Support Services.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

