Sidney Alive plans Boos & Brews Fall Festival

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is hosting its annual fall festival with additional fun this year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15.

On Friday, the annual Downtown Chocolate Walk will take place from 5–8 p.m.. Ticket holders will visit various downtown businesses and collect some great chocolate treats. Also kicking off that day is the Boos & Brews Pub Crawl where participants can visit DORA-serving establishments and get a card stamped at each stop. Once the card is filled, participants can drop it off to the Sidney Alive dropbox, located just inside Murphy’s Craft Bar + Kitchen (110 E. Poplar St.) to enter a drawing for a $25 gift card.

On Saturday, the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market will open at 8 a.m. and celebrate the last day of a fantastic market season. There will be a coffee tasting featuring Greenhaus Coffee. Additional coffee vendors include Dr. Coffee and The Real Black Goat Corp. Sidney Alive is still taking registrations for additional coffee shops and roasters. There is no charge to set up for 2022. Coffee lovers can purchase a tasting punch card and add a commemorative mug made by local artist, B.Davis Pottery.

Continuing Saturday, there will be a Chili Cook-Off. Do you have the best chili around? Then prove it! Compete in the contest and win top three to get a percentage of the registration fees. Chili lovers can purchase a tasting punch card to taste all the goodness and vote on their favorite (this is a blind judging contest).

After the tastings are underway, there will be a fun costume contest starting at 11 a.m. (registration from 10-10:45 a.m.) for children up to age 12 as well as a family groups and pet categories. Trick or treat around the downtown businesses and farmer’s market vendors will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will also be some family fun activities on the square provided by area businesses and organizations throughout the morning. Timeless Tacos food truck will also be available on the square.

Continue downtown for the evening visiting the restaurants and shops and completing the Boos & Brews Pub Crawl.

The city of Sidney’s Lodging Tax Committee and Emerson has made the festival possible. For a full list of sponsors and donors, visit the Sidney Alive website.

For more information or to get registered, contact the office at 937-658-6945 or visit the website (SidneyAlive.org). Information on Facebook and Instagram pages.