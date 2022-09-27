Community calendar

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• Grand Lake Medical Health Systems will be doing free prostate screenings from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. Call 419-394-6132 to schedule an appointment.

• Grand Lake Health Systems hosts a childbirth/Lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. Call the Birthing Center at 419-394-3335 ext. 2419 to sign up.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

• Flu shot clinic will be held at Grand Lake Pediatrics, 1010 Hager St., St. Marys, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 419-394-9579 to schedule an appointment.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

• Minster Oktoberfest 10k starts at 9:30 a.m. at Minster High School. Registration is required and can be done at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Minster/MinsterOktoberfestClassic10k.

• Minster Oktoberfest Parade, Our Piece of Germany, will begin at 2 p.m. on the corner of Fourth and Cleveland Streets.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

• Grand Lake Family Practices and Pediatrics, 801 Pro Drive, Celina, is hosting a Flu Shot Clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Appointments are required, call 419-586-6489 to schedule.

• Grand Lake Health/Premier Health North YMCA, 7590 State Route 703, Celina, will hold free blood pressure screenings from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

• Grand Lake Family Practices and Pediatrics, 801 Pro Drive, Celina, is hosting a flu shot clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Appointments are required, call 419-586-6489 to schedule.

• Flu shot clinic will be held at Grand Lake Pediatrics, 1010 Hager St., St. Marys, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 419-394-9579 to schedule an appointment.

• St. Marys Grand Lake Primary Care, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., will hold a flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 419-394-9959 to schedule an appointment

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• Grand Lake Health/Premiere Health South YMCA branch, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, is hosting a Parkinson’s Exercise Group from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Babysitting 101 at the Grand Lake Rehab Building at 1065 Hager St., St. Mary’s, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The class is designed to teach fifth, sixth and seventh graders safety, first aid, emergency care, behavior and discipline and more to help prepare them as caregivers. Classes cost$15, which includes materials, drinks and snacks. Registration is required, contact Stefanie Lowry at 419-394-6132.

• Wilson Health Grief Support Group to meet at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Hospital Professional Building, door 4, Sidney.

• Pleiades Chapter 298 Order of of the Eastern Star will hold their monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at 303 E. Poplar St. in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

• Minster-Miami and Erie Family Practice, 04463 State Route 66, Minster, is hosting flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 419-628-3821 to schedule an appointment.

• Ross Aluminum Retirees will have their monthly meeting at Alcove Restaurant, 134 N. Main Ave., Sidney, at 9 a.m. For information call Russell Cook at 937-492-6708.

• Auglaize County Council on Aging is hosting free blood pressure screenings at their St. Mary’s branch site, 610 Indiana Ave. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Grand Lake Health/Premier Health North YMCA, Celina, is hosting a Health Recipe Exchange pot-luck senior event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Wilson Health will host drive-thru flu vaccinations from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Health Main Campus. The drive-thru will be on the south side of the Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney. Individuals getting a flu vaccine will remain in their vehicle at all times, must present their insurance card and a valid photo ID. Flu vaccinations will be given to those 12 years of age and older. No appointment is required.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.