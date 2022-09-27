Gaier’s celebrates 100 years

FORT LORAMIE – Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Inc. car dealership in Fort Loramie celebrated 100 years in business with an open house from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Around 700 people attended the event, and about 575 meals were given out from Dave’s BBQ from St. Marys, according to Todd Gaier, a co-owner and the vice president of Gaier’s.

The dealership has been family owned and operated throughout the century it’s been in business. It started with brothers Gus and Elmer “Chub” Gaier, a $1,000 loan, a 30-by-50-foot building and only a couple cars on the lot in the 1920s and has turned into a dealership with a full collision repair center, a service department, and a paintless dent removal service with a typical vehicle inventory of around 75. Gus’s grandsons – Todd, Bruce and Nick Gaier – took over the business in 2014.

The lot has undergone major renovations over the years, but the Gaier’s have never considered expanding the business outside of Fort Loramie, according to Todd. A showroom was added to the space in 1969 and a 150-by-60-foot addition for the service department, and the showroom and waiting room was recently remodeled again this past spring.

“We’re not a huge dealership but we rely a lot on customer satisfaction and repeat business. We don’t have a huge turnover in customer base because we try to keep everyone satisfied,” Todd said.

Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Inc. is located at 36 W. Main St. in Fort Loramie and offers new and used vehicles, with new vehicles including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models. For more information, visit gaierschryslerdodgejeep.com.

Dan Koverman, left, of Fort Loramie, receives a complementary hat from LeRoy Gaier, of Fort Loramie, during an open house at Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Inc. in Fort Loramie on Sept. 21. The open house commemorated the dealership’s 100-year anniversary. Gaier is a retired previous owner who now works part time at Gaier’s Garage. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_1277.jpg Dan Koverman, left, of Fort Loramie, receives a complementary hat from LeRoy Gaier, of Fort Loramie, during an open house at Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Inc. in Fort Loramie on Sept. 21. The open house commemorated the dealership’s 100-year anniversary. Gaier is a retired previous owner who now works part time at Gaier’s Garage. Rick Brumbaugh, left, of Versailles, enjoys that new car smell while Richard Gaier, of Fort Loramie, describes all the latest features in a new Jeep Grand Cherokee during an open house at Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Inc. in Fort Loramie on Sept. 21. The open house commemorated the dealership’s 100-year anniversary. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_1284.jpg Rick Brumbaugh, left, of Versailles, enjoys that new car smell while Richard Gaier, of Fort Loramie, describes all the latest features in a new Jeep Grand Cherokee during an open house at Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Inc. in Fort Loramie on Sept. 21. The open house commemorated the dealership’s 100-year anniversary. A classic Plymouth Duster sits in the lot at Gaier’s Garage during an open house at Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Inc. in Fort Loramie on Sept. 21. The open house commemorated the dealership’s 100 year anniversary. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_1292.jpg A classic Plymouth Duster sits in the lot at Gaier’s Garage during an open house at Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Inc. in Fort Loramie on Sept. 21. The open house commemorated the dealership’s 100 year anniversary.