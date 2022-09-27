NK School to participate in active shooter training

NEW KNOXVILLE – An active shooter training will be held in late December, according to Superintendent Kim Waterman, who shared the information during the Monday, Sept. 26, meeting of the New Knoxville Schools Board of Education.

The active shooter training will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and include all students in grades 7 to 12. The date was selected after a Sept. 7 meeting between 12 members of the school’s crisis team and local law enforcement officers. The action was taken in part in response to requirements by House Bill 123 which requires a Threat Assessment Team in place by March 2023 said the superintendent.

Waterman said the student “actors” involved in last year’s March active shooter training said the 2021 was beneficial both to the students involved as well as the teachers and if held for the whole student body, would help the students know what to do in this kind of crisis.

The team determined they did not want grades K to 6 involved in what can be a highly charged experience, so asked for the board’s permission to excuse them from classes that day, which involved a change in the school calendar.

Once the board granted her request, the superintendent will notify the Auglaize sheriff’s department that the training can go forward.

Parents will be notified of the change in schedule as well as the planned training itself.

One board member asked how they would deal with the parents of 7-12 students who did not want their students involved. Waterman said she would explore options for those students who were not participating.

Mark Platfoot, grades 4 to 12 principal, reported several student events are planned for October.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a career and college readiness event will offer financial aid information for students. He added there have been several college representatives at the school to meet with their junior and senior students.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, eighth-grade students will get a Tri-Star tour.

He also said a representative of Edison State had met with him, and they will be able to teach college credit classes in-school with the assistance of three New Knoxville teachers.

In board action, approved was the eighth-grade class trip to Washington D.C., on April 24-28, and attendance at the FFA National Convention on Oct. 26-28.

School Treasurer Andy Meckstroth reported that to-date real estate tax income was $39,039.73 with Shelby County taxes of $43,684.07 still coming in.

August income from all sources totaled $484,310.83, coming from real estate taxes from Shelby and Auglaize counties, foundation income, federal grants, casino taxes, bank investments and the school cafeteria.

In other action the board approved several personnel actions, which included adding Jenny Fledderjohann, Elizabeth Will and Mark Platfoot as athletic supervisors. Line judges, ticket-takers and substitute teachers, van drivers, and cafeteria workers were also added.

The board agreed to change the November board meeting date to Monday, Nov. 21, to accommodate the Thanksgiving holidays.

The board then met for executive session to discus personnel although no action was taken when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

