Council updated on Jefferson Street Project

NEW BREMEN – Jefferson Street’s reconstruction project is almost completed, as reported to the New Bremen village council meeting Monday, Sept. 26.

Village Administrator Brent Richter said the $1.5 million project, which extends from the entrance to Bremenfest Park to state Route 274, should see completion this week, with driveway approaches being poured in the next few days.

The project replaced the entire infrastructure of the street, from the utility services lines to new sidewalks, gutters, and curbs and street surface. A stretch of Jefferson between the pool and Klee was simply resurfaced. The work was expected to be done by October 2022.

In other news, the council discussed with to do about an excess of Canada geese at wastewater treatment plant. The issue was tabled until Richter could contact the ODNR to try to find some resolutions to the problem.

Mayor Robert Parker said that village’s holiday plans continue, with the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. behind the library.

He also reminded council that Cidertime, the village Halloween celebration on Oct. 30, will begin with a parade at 1:30 p.m. with trick or treat set for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Council’s financial chair Jacob Larger reported that the August receipts to the village totaled $1,366,596.16 while expenditures totaled $1,405,843.93.

In other action, there were second readings on three new ordinances, which included accepting the 21-lot Plum Street Subdivision plat, street and easements bordered by Plum, Park and Eastmoor. allowing a 4 foot, 4 inch fence instead of the usual 5 foot on a property 9 Vine St., and a contract lease of Komminsk Farm Land for 2023 to Mark Topp.

Council then went into executive session to discuss purchase or sale of property. No decision was made when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

