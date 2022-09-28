125 Years

Sept. 28, 1897

Piper Brothers have made arrangements to build an addition to the rear of their business block on the east side of the square. The addition will be brick; will measure 45 by 46 feet and will be two stories high. It will include the building of a new oven and bakery. An electric light plant to furnish light and power for the business block will be put in the rear of the addition.

—————

The 38th annual fair of the Shelby County Agricultural Society, closed yesterday afternoon. During the afternoon the piano and bicycle were given away. The piano went to Oran Kiser, of Tawawa, and the bicycle to John Pl. Rozell, of Fletcher. The fair compared with last year was more of a success. Receipts far exceeded the amount taken in last year.

100 Years

Sept. 28, 1922

The Elks baseball team has closed a contract with the Pittsburg National League baseball team for an exhibition game to be played here on Columbus Day, Oct. 12. Pittsburg is second in the National League race and this will be the best team that has ever played here.

—————

The course on Moral and Ethical Training in the Sidney public schools is now well organized under the direction of Miss Elsie E. Smith, teacher. The committee is composed of the pastor and two representatives from each church interested. Miss Smith will tell about her work at a meeting set for tomorrow evening.

75 Years

Sept. 28, 1947

The Community Concert series this year will bring to the Sidney and Shelby county area four outstanding programs during the coming months, it was announced today by Homer English, president of the local group. These will include the Columbus Boys’ Choir, the Cincinnati Symphony orchestra, the piano duo of Morley and Gearhart, and Eileen Farrel, soprano.

—————

Members of the Teen-Agers Club at Holy Angels elected officers, when they met yesterday with Katie Houldsworth. Rosemary Stukenburg will serve as president; Barbara Schulze, secretary; Joline Schemmel, treasurer.

—————

Great Britain announced today to the United Nations that all British forces and administrative personnel will be withdrawn from Palestine if the UN fails to find a solution to the strife-torn Holy Land situation.

50 Years

Sept. 28, 1972

A section of Tawawa Civic Park below what is known as Badgers Bluff will soon become McDowell Tract. The city’s recreation commission voted Monday night to name the area after Kenneth McDowell, who was instrumental in the early development of Sidney’s top recreation facility.

McDowell becomes the 11th individual to have a section of Tawawa Park named after him.

25 Years

Sept. 28, 1997

Bill Swob, science teacher, works with students at Fort Loramie Junior High School who are using laptop computers. The school is among the few in the state to use the laptop computer technology.

“We may be teaching the same material (as we did in the past), but we now use a different way to teach it. It’s like starting all over.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org