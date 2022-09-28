Christian Academy Schools students participated in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning before school started. Students across the United States participated in the event where they prayed for the nation. The students said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem and prayed.

Courtesy photo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_IMG_0649.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_IMG_0659.jpg Courtesy photo