125 Years

Sept. 29, 1897

The balloon ascension tomorrow afternoon will take place on the rear of the Edgar lot on the south side of the square between 3 and 4 o’clock. The high wire performance will take place in front of the Wagner House early in the afternoon and will probably be one repeated in the evening. Minor sports will be held on the streets around the square.

Union services were held in the Presbyterian Church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity. Dr. R.M. McCaslin, pastor of the church for the past 31 years, preached his farewell sermon. Dr. J.P. Robb assisted in the service and made a brief address in which he spoke of Mr. McCaslin and his pastorate in very flattering terms.

100 Years

Sept. 29, 1922

A report of the milk program in the schools, sponsored by the City Federation of Clubs, was given at the first regular meeting of the organization held yesterday in the Business Girls’ Home. Under the program, 634 half-pint bottles of milk were delivered twice a day to the five ward buildings. Children who could afford to pay for the milk were expected to do so, with the Federation furnishing milk for those unable to pay. The cost to the Federation for the program last year was $170.18.

Autos driven by Harry Bennett and Mrs. H.W. Robinson collided this morning at the corner of Miami avenue and Court street. No one was injured but the fronts of both machines were badly damaged.

75 Years

Sept. 29, 1947

A plea for an early lifting of the receivership in the Liberty Folder company operation was made to Judge Jacob T. Koenig in common pleas court this morning by C. Roscoe Stump, co-receiver, when he took the stand as a witness for examination and cross-examination. A written report of operation was submitted by Stump to the court in which he emphasized the importance of reaching a decision so that operations can be resumed.

There will be a meeting tonight of businessmen and citizens at the Sidney Industrial Manufacturing company plant on State Route 29, northwest of Sidney, to view the new all-metal home built by the company, and to give consideration to building some of these homes here in Sidney,

The New York Yankees have been established as 13 to 10 favorites to take the opening game of the world series with the Dodgers at Yankee stadium tomorrow.

50 Years

Sept. 29, 1972

A new face on the Sidney High School football scene is Coach Rocco Gianni. He is from Rochester, N.Y. and attended Heidelberg University. This is Gianni’s first coaching position.

Workmen from three firms are literally crawling over the interior and exterior of the new Bargain City Rink’s on Ohio 47 which is expected to be open for business Nov. 8.

25 Years

Sept. 29, 1997

MARYSVILLE —- While the role played by the Anna Engine Plant wasn’t apparent on the surface at the unveiling of the new Honda Accord here Thursday, under the hood the impact was apparent as a new locally built V-6 gives the new car plenty of horsepower.

More than 5,000 associates, including some from the Anna Engine Plant, attended ceremonies outside the Marysville plant ushering in the new Accord sedan and coupe models. The totally redesigned Accord took center stage in a display that also featured the first four generations of Accord models manufactured in the United States since 1982.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

