Voter registration deadline nears

SIDNEY — As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the November General Election 2022 must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Oct. 11, 2022. The Board of Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the following location:

Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours:

Amos Memorial Library, all branches, and One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney.

You may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website, https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/ or https://www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby/.

The qualifications to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election are:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 8, 2022

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election