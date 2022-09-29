SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion

Members of the Sidney High School Class of 1952 who attended the reunion were, back row, left to right, John Snowden, John McKnight, Charles Umstead, Ralph Baumgardner, Elmer McMaster, Eileen (Wolfe) Boyer and Kathryn (Abbott) Rees; and front row, Althea (Foster) Clayton, Carol (Beers) Cavinder, Helen (Morelock) Wooddell, Barbara (Fields) Mays, Patti (Slover) Campbell, Patsy (Kendall) Watkins, Shirley (Paul) Sparks and Clarice (Dowden) Pence.
Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News
BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins.
Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
Members enjoyed socializing. A handmade “Thinking of You” card, which was made by a classmate, was signed and given to Ralph Baumgardner for his wife, Janet, who was unable to attend.
A discussion on the next reunion was held. The position of chairmanship is open. Next year’s event is in the planning stages. The location will be announced at a later date.
Members of the Sidney High School Class of 1952 who attended the reunion were, back row, left to right, John Snowden, John McKnight, Charles Umstead, Ralph Baumgardner, Elmer McMaster, Eileen (Wolfe) Boyer and Kathryn (Abbott) Rees; and front row, Althea (Foster) Clayton, Carol (Beers) Cavinder, Helen (Morelock) Wooddell, Barbara (Fields) Mays, Patti (Slover) Campbell, Patsy (Kendall) Watkins, Shirley (Paul) Sparks and Clarice (Dowden) Pence.