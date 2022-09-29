SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion

BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins.

Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.

Members enjoyed socializing. A handmade “Thinking of You” card, which was made by a classmate, was signed and given to Ralph Baumgardner for his wife, Janet, who was unable to attend.

A discussion on the next reunion was held. The position of chairmanship is open. Next year’s event is in the planning stages. The location will be announced at a later date.