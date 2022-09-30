125 Years

Sept. 30, 1897

At a meeting of council last evening, Harvey Hoeffner, of the Sidney Carriage Body company, was present and said the five-year contract of the company with the city had expired and he would like to have the council investigate the books of the company and see if the company was not entitled to a deed for its plant. The advisory committee was instructed to examine the books of the company and report to the council.

100 Years

Sept. 30, 1922

The hearing on the increase of the rates of the Sidney Telephone Co. was held yesterday before Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in Columbus. The city of Sidney was represented by City Solicitor H.H. Needles and Mayor E.E. Trout, with George Quatman representing the telephone company. Quatman pointed out that as a result of the new building erected following the fire, the phone company is only showing a 2-1/2 per cent return on its investment. The proposed rates would bring in an additional $7,500 which would bring the total return to about 5-1/2 per cent.

75 Years

Sept. 30, 1947

Health-minded citizens from all sections of the county met last night in the assembly room of the court house to lay plans for a county-wide mass x-ray program here in November. The program will be offered free and it is hoped every citizen in the county will be x-rayed. It will run for a period of 18 days, starting Nov, 3. The State will send into the county two x-ray units, manned by competent personnel. More than 500 volunteer helpers will be needed in the program.

—————

Matthew Gilardi was elected president of the senior class at Holy Angels High school at the annual election held this week. Clarence Barhorst was named vice-president; Ester Sherman, secretary, and Mary Kathryn Hussey, treasurer. The Class of ’48 chose green and white for its class colors.

—————

A resolution designed to limit Sunday funerals at Graceland cemetery was adopted by the cemetery committee at a meeting last evening. The committee set a fee of $25 for an emergency Sunday funeral, with decision on the emergency request resting with the superintendent. The action was taken because of the increased cost of labor and extra time required.

50 Years

Sept. 30, 1972

RUSSELS POINT —- Beatleys-On-The-Lake Hotel, established 51 years ago, will be razed soon to provide for Beatley’s Holiday Harbor with 20 additional mobile home units.

In the past, several governors had been guests of the hotel and famous orchestra leaders played at the park, including Guy Lombardo and Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey. Sammy Kaye and Ozzie Nelson stayed at the hotel.

—————

Private memorial services will be held Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memories at Sidney’s First United Methodist Church for Erwin John (Jack) Jack Garmhausen, 58, prominent attorney and businessman, who died Thursday of a heart attack in Bergen, Norway.

He was a partner in the law firm of Garmhausen, Kerrigan and Elsass.

25 Years

Sept. 30, 1997

Kara Schroeder, a student at Lehman High School, has been named a commended student in the 1998 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented to Schroeder.

About 35,000 commended students throughout the nation are being honored for their exceptional academic promise. Commended students are among the top 5 percent of more than a million students who entered the 1998 Merit Program by taking the 1996 Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Schroeder is the daughter of Steve and Millie Schroeder of Sidney and plans to pursue a degree in zoology at Ohio State University.

—————

WASHINGTON (AP) —- After 54 years, David Brinkley ended his broadcasting career with a nod to the Bard.

“On this my last word here on ABC, I quote Shakespeare, who said ‘All’s well that ends well.’ My time here now ends extremely well. Thank you,” Brinkley said on “This Week,” a show he began in 1981 as “This Week With David Brinkley.”

Brinkley 77, launched his broadcasting career at 23, covering President Franklin Roosevelt.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-21.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org