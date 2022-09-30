SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine.

Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Seth R. Meyer, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $105 fine.

Monty J. Shotts, 49, of Enon, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

William Randall Lewis, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Melissa Sheffield, 42, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Cynthanee Maria Hughley, 23, of Pflugerville, Texas, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Blake Anthony Morrison-Salomonson, 30, of Findlay, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Bryan Tyler Brenner, 30, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sariyah Anisah Fahoome, 20, of Redford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Martin Q. Johnson, 28, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sheldon Thomas Rank, 27, of Covington, was charged with driving under suspension, amended to no operator’s license, $211 fine.

Brian R. Gillingham, 55, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $136 fine.

Gregory D. Gongaware, 46, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Chase Elijah Copes, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kennedy Colleen Lee Burress, 25, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Thomas L. Martin, 32, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and tail lights on the rear license plate, latter charge dismissed, $211 fine.

Jamie Harris, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dustin B. Abrahamson, 33, of Minster, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Christopher J. Jordan, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ladonna M. Deleon, 28, of Sidney, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $136 fine.

James D. Underwood, 48, of Pleasureville, Kentucky, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Hartley N. Gabbard, 30, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary L. Cox, 69, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lauren D. Wheeler, 24, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kenneth Ray Lucas, 29, of Sidney, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Jason Robert Charles Iles, 39, of North York, Ontario, Canada, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Chelsea M. Ceyler, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Marisol Amador, 45, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jordan L. Sherrick, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron R. Malone, 38, of Lima, was charged with no operator’s license and failure to obey traffic control devices, $186 fine.

David P. Mangen Jr., 22, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension, $430 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

