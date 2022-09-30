Women’s Impact Network awards $5,000 grant to BBBS

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has announced they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network. The Women’s Impact Network is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

By supporting female employees in the STEM field, the Women’s Impact Network works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is a non-profit organization born out of justice, to create equity for youth, bringing together diverse communities, so that all kids can feel included for the promise of opportunity and a better life. Their programs offer a unique, one-to-one mentoring model that develops strong relationships that ignite the power and promise of Shelby and Darke County’s youth.

With the $5,000 award from the Women’s Impact Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be undergoing their largest recruitment campaign yet. To list a few of the expenses covered under this grant, BBBS will be able to acquire all new campaign marketing materials, host an exclusive event at the newly remodeled Hotel Versailles, display billboard visuals around Sidney, and record radio advertisements to be played across Shelby and Darke County.

Starting Oct. 3, BBBS will be launching their campaign to enlist 50 new Bigs in only 30 days. With great success in serving the community’s youth for almost 44 years, the immense need for mentors continues to rise by the day. Currently standing, there are more than 40 children waiting to be matched with an adult mentor.

“We are so grateful to be the recipient of this generous grant from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network, “ Executive Director Katie Price said. “The need for mentors at our agency grows each day, and thanks to Emerson’s support, we are able to address this need by creating a community-wide call to action. We look forward to fulfilling our mission in partnership with Emerson. Together, we can empower all youth to achieve their full potential!”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is serving more children than ever before with innovative programming that will impact the community on an even larger scale. After going through a delicate application and screening process, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ professional staff matches adult mentors with child-aged Littles based on shared interests, personality characteristics, and goals for the future. BBBS is currently looking to recruit adult mentors in the following programs: Community-based, School-based, Lunch Buddies, Sports Buddies, and Career Quest.

Anyobne interested in becoming a mentor or want to become a part of this campaign, please call the Sidney office at 937-492-7611 or the Greenville office at 937-547-9622. You can also visit the website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information and program descriptions. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Partner agency for both Shelby and Darke counties.