Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio

All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.

Local haunted houses and trails

– Downtown Ghost Walk at The Ross Center, 201 N. Main St. in Sidney. The Ghost tour will be on Oct. 12 and 13 with tours of the Bonnyconnellen Castle and he Great Stone Castle. Tours are limited to 20 people and begin at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Ross Center.

– Sidney Haunted Woods, located at 2232 W. Russell Road in Sidney is open on Saturdays through October from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The Sidney Haunted Woods admission is $16 and the event is cash only. For more information on the Sidney Haunted Woods, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SidneyHauntedWoods.

– Chainer’s Field Of Screams, located at 16396 County Road 25A, Botkins. Chainer’s is open every Friday and Saturday in October at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. The event benefits various organizations such as Relay for Life, Botkins Fire Department, the Salvation Army and people fighting cancer.

– Massacre Mill Haunted Woods is a haunted trail at 6129 Reed Road in Ansonia. The trail includes scare actors disguised as zombies, werewolves and other spooky creatures.

– The Haunted Town Hall is a two-story indoor haunted attraction at 103 N. High St., Lafayette. The haunt is open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For more information, visit their website at hauntedtownhall.com.

– Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle and Trail runs on weekends through Oct. 31 at 1213 Old Harshman Road in Riverside. For admissions costs and more information visit riverside-jaycees.com.

– Terror Maze in Springfield is open Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29. For tickets and more information visit terrormaze.com.

– Land of Illusion Scream Park is open on weekends through Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sundays. For admissions pricing and more information visit landofillusion.com.

Well-known Ohio haunts

– The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati is rated number 6 on the Top 13 Best and Scariest by HauntWorld.com and is located at 5963 Harrison Ave. Dent Schoolhouse is open Thursday through Sunday through Nov. 5. Tickets and more information are available at dentschoolhouse.com.

– Halloween Haunt at Kings Island on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Tickets and more information are available at visitkingsisland.com/events/haunt.

– Cedar Point Halloweekends happening through Oct. 30. More information is available at cedarpoint.com/events/halloweekends.

– The Lewisburg Haunted Cave is open on Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 29. The haunt is open on Fridays from 7 p.m to midnight and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays. For more information visit hauntedcaveatlewisburg.com.

– Escape from Blood Prison at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Escape from Blood Prison is open Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29 and gates open at 6:45 p.m. each night. For tickets and more information go to bloodprison.com.

Family events

– The Pumpkin Peddler in Bowling Green is open for hayrides to a pumpkin patch where individuals can pick their own pumpkins. The Pumpkin Peddler also offers a pumpkin maze, face painting and guessing the weight of a painted pumpkin. For hours and more information visit https://bowlinggreenchristmastrees.com/pumpkin-farm.php.

– Howlin’ at the Moon Festival at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in Wapakoneta. The festival will take place on Oct. 14 and 15. More information can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/553088872778580.

– Wapakoneta Halloween Parade and kid’s costume contest on Oct. 20. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Auglaize Street. Registration for the costume contest begins at 5 p.m. under the Parkway Arch on Auglaize Street. Go to https://wapakoneta.com/event/kids-halloween-costume-contest/ for more information.

– Boo! on the Moon at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum will be held Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. For information on the event go to armstrongmuseum.org.

– Piqua Harvest Days will be on Oct. 15 from noon to 7 p.m. in downtown Piqua. Activities like a tractor show, kids corn pit, costumed pooch parade, pumpkin painting and more will be available. For a full list of events visit https://www.homegrowngreat.com/event/harvest-days/.

– Bradford Pumpkin Show, Tuesday Oct. 11 to Saturday, Oct. 15, will feature a parades, rides, crafts, concessions, games and merchandise. For more specific information on the event go to bradfordpumpkinshow.org.

– Greenville’s second annual Dream-O-Ween halloween party will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Dream-O-Ween will take place at The Triangle, 4035 State Route 502 in Greenville. The party includes music, costume contests and more. For more information visit https://hunthalloween.com/event/dream-o-ween-eid4a7bh38l31.

– Fulton Farms Pumpkin Patch Hayrides will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fulton Farms is located at 2393 State Route 202 in Troy. Visit fultonfarms.com for more information.

– Idle-Hour Ranch in Troy at 4845 Fenner Road, will have a corn maze available on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. through Nov. 6. Toddlers, 2 and under, are free, admission for everyone else is $12 for the corn maze. More information is available at idle-hourranch.com.

– Pink-toberfest 5k and free concert in downtown Troy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. For more information visit https://www.homegrowngreat.com/event/pink-toberfest-5k-free-concert/.

– Troy Hometown Halloween will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Troy. Visit https://www.homegrowngreat.com/event/hometown-halloween/ for more information.

– Troy Fall Farm Fest will be held at the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy, on Oct. 8 and 9. The festival will go from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be multiple activities for kids of all ages. General admission is free but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and the corn maze/shooter. For more information on prices and other activities visit miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest.

– Harvest Beer Crawl around downtown Tipp City will be on Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for individuals or $40 for a couple ticket and include tastings at different stops within walking distance. Designated drivers are not required to purchase tickets. For more information visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/541447954336233/.

– Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road in Arcanum transforms into a fun family adventure for October. The Fun Farm will be open Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday’s from noon to 7 p.m. through Nov. 1. More information on activities are available at https://www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com/family_fun_map.html.

-Vandalia Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Vandalia Art Park. There will be live music, food trucks, a beer truck, various vendors, arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch and inflatables. More information at https://vandaliaohio.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1036.

– Fall at the Fairgrounds Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield. For information of the different crafts and vendors available go to https://ohio.org/festivals-and-events/events/fall-at-the-fairgrounds-craft-show.

– Katie’s Pumpkin Barn is run by a mother-daughter team includes pumpkin picking, a corn maze and various farm animals. Katie’s Pumpkin Barn is located at 2128 New Germany Trebein Road in Beavercreek. Katie’s Pumpkin Barn is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KatiesPumpkinBarn/.

– Xenia Pumpkin Glow will be held at 520 S. Stringtown Road from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 29. The Caesar Ford Park will be filled with hundreds of hand-painted black light pumpkins. There will be a food vendor and black light flashlights available for loan. Visit https://ohio.org/festivals-and-events/events/pumpkin-glow for more information.

– Peifer Orchards at 4590 US State Route 68 North in Yellow Springs offers multiple pick-your-own options including apples and pumpkins. For hours of operation and more information visit peiferorchards.com.

– Young’s Dairy Farm is hosting Haunted Wagon Rides on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 to 10 p.m. through October. They also offer a corn maze, play-land and pick-your-own pumpkin. For more information visit youngsdairy.com.

– Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival lasts through Oct. 30 at 5110 Lesoursville West Chester Road in Liberty Township. For admissions prices and hours, visit niedermanfamilyfarm.com.

– Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market, on State Route 73 and Wayne-Madison Road, Trenton, is hosting Fall Festival Weekends, every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through Oct. 30. For more information visit www.barnnbunk.com.

– Brown’s Family Farm Market will be having free Fall Family Fun Weekends at 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton. There are plenty of family-friendly activities every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on activities visit https://brownsfarmmarket.com/2022/09/27/fall-family-fun-weekends-3/.

– Burwinkel Farms Fun Fall Activities will take place through October at 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Visit https://www.burwinkelfarms.com/index

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel

