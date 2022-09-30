Join SCARF for a night on the town at the Palazzo in Botkins Saturday November 12th starting at 7pm. Enjoy a delicious dinner and bust out your premier finest for an evening of comedy with comedians from Wiley’s Comedy Club. Press your luck with music trivia, a silent auction, 50/50, and gun raffle. The crown jewel of the evening: Our 2022 Top Dog Lola will usher in the illustrious Ball Drop, and a lucky winner will be bestowed a grand prize of $1000!

Purchase tickets and raffle balls today from www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com or from any board member! If you reach out to a SCARF board member, you can even reserve a VIP table so you can truly dine amongst the stars! Act fast, and order now as there are only 6 VIP tables available.