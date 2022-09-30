On the agendas

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee
SIDNEY — The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. in the council chambers at 201 W. Poplar St.
The committee will consider 2023 lodging tax funding requests.
Sidney Recreation Board
SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 4:15 p.m. in the council chambers at 201 W. Poplar St.
The board will discuss the 2022 recreation and water park report and the renaming of an existing park.
Cynthian Township trustees
NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.
Civil Service Commission
SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. in the first floor conference room of the Municipal Building at 201 W. Poplar St.
The purpose of the meeting is to certify scores and ranking for the police officer position.