Student United Way enters sixth year of ‘Making an Impact’

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way continues to exemplify compassion, leadership, dedication and maturity in making a difference in their community.

The Student United Way completed their fifth year of the program at the end of last school year. With a budget of $10,000, two high school students from each Shelby County school come together each month and dedicate their time and effort for the purpose of increasing their awareness to needs in our community and allocating grants to programs for children ages 0-18. The students received 12 grant applications totaling over $27,000 in requests. They invited applicants in for presentations and submitted their recommendations to the United Way Board for approval.

Nine youth-based programs in the community received a Student United Way grant. The groups receiving a grant were:

• First Presbyterian Church, $2,000

• New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter, $2,000

• Wilma Valentine Childcare, $2,000

• Anna Local Schools Grub Club, $1,000

• YMCA Child Development Center, $1,000

• Wilson Health, $950

• CASA/GAL, $550

• 7 Churches Back Pack Program, $500

The organization is excited to start the sixth year of the Student United Way program on Oct. 12. This year’s participants are:

• Ryan Noll and London Reiss – Anna High School

• Kennedi Doseck and Hunter Lenhart – Botkins High School

• Kole McAlexander and Evan Michael – Christian Academy

• Darcy Maxson and Drew Westerbeck – Fairlawn High School

• Katrina Berning and Summer Hoying – Fort Loramie High School

• Malina Chappie and Ethan Lukey – Houston High School

• Kellen Reichert and Riley Barhorst – Jackson Center High School

• Mark Moloney and Valerie Rindler – Lehman Catholic High School

• Kody Lee Barhorst and Jaela Shappie – Russia High School

• Connor Simpson and Jarrett Payne – Sidney High School

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator eight out of the past nine years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers.

Through the Third week of the campaign, the campaign total is $288,484. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.