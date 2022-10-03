SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Joshua E. Seger, 29, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Zackery Ray Morgan, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Mary A. Mertz, 76, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Matthew J. Richards, 36, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brenda J. Norris, 62, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cole Joshua Steinke, 19, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Dustin Scott Dunfee, 22, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $135 fine.

Lisa Pearson Williams, 55, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Jodi L. Greve, 39, of Wapakoneta, was charged with two charges of parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $152 fine.

Andrew Michael Henderson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Leon L. Hartley, 68, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Joshua Workman, 28, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jose M. Jimenez, 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Clay Michael Kellem, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kraig G. Homan, 40, of Dunkirk, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda Marie Saunders, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timyah Monique Neloms, 23, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Verner Toleck, 22, of Unionville, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan A. Mabes, 32, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Joshua C. Deitsch, 19, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jonothon P. Spradling, 43, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Ashley Jordan Strunk, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Julie Nicole Willoughby, 52, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Joshua A. Elliston, 46, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Brooklyn A. Spears, 24, of Muskegon, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Andrew Waldo, 40, of Arcanum, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dustin L. Phipps, 35, of Wapakoneta, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Michael B. Roller, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Lauren E. Gillem, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Audie Neil Carnes, 71, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Tyler Clarence Krumlauf, 53, of Minster, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Brian A. Haney, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen Alan Williams, 67, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica L. Henry, 41, of Lakeside-Marblehead, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Wei Wei, 50, of Maple, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan D. Schultz, 61, of Carleton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Thomas C. Buhl Jr., 19, of Gross Pointe Woods, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sydney Elizabeth Webber, 22, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Abby G. Musselman, 31, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Damar O’Neal, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Madison Mae Thornhill, 20, of Arcanum, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dongal L. Calhoun, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaleb Robert Winemiller, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam James Nalley, 25, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dawson Wyatt Rowe, 21, of Urbana, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

