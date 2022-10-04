125 Years

October 4, 1897

The horse and delivery wagon of the New Era Laundry took a tumble into the canal yesterday afternoon. Claude DeWeese, the river, had just gotten into the wagon, standing along the canal bank, when a train came along and frightened the horse. The horse started backing and backed over the embankment into the canal. Claude jumped and escaped injury but got a little wet. The horse and wagon were finally gotten out of the canal.

——-

It was amusing last night to see the small boys playing on the streets around the square run for home when the curfew bell rang. As soon as the first tap was given small boys could be seen running their best in all directions, taking the shortest cut for home.

——-

H.C. Jones and O.W. Nisewonger, of this city, left last night for Cleveland where they entered as a team in the 133-mile bicycle road race. The course is from Cleveland to Pittsburg.

100 Years

October 4, 1922

W.E. Baumgardner, whose implement shop was almost completely wiped out in the disastrous fire some weeks ago, has commenced work on a new cement block structure which will occupy the old stand. The building will be 64 by 145 feet, one story high. It will be located just to the rear of the old office which faces on Poplar street. This was the only part left standing as a result of the fire.

——-

In a statement issued today, Lillian Retter and Jennie Voisard are terminating the partnership that has existed between them in the operation of the cafeteria on Poplar street. The dissolution is by mutual consent, with Jennie Voisard continuing the business.

——-

Miss Ruth Coyne, of the Educational Thrift Service of New York City, who is establishing the study of thrift in the public schools, gave an interesting talk on the program at the regular luncheon meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis club at the Hotel Wagner today.

——-

Ideal Fall weather prevailed today as the World Series got underway in New York City, with the Giants taking the opening game from the Yankees 3 to 2, scoring all three runs in the eighth inning. The winning run was scored on a sacrifice fly off Waite Hoyt who had relieved Bush.

75 Years

October 4, 1947

A golden chain of memories, leading back more than half a century formed the program for the reception-reunion held last evening for the men and women who had been pupils in the late 1800 and early 1900 classes at Sidney High school over which Mrs. W.H.C. Goode presided as school principal and teacher. It was the second annual reunion of these classes arranged as a tribute to Mrs. Goode. Officers of the association, arranging the affair, are G.A. Hatfield, president, and Mrs. H.E. Bennet, secretary.

——-

The poster contest for young people of the city, being conducted in connection with the recreation bond issue, will terminate early next week with entries to be in the hands of the art teacher at the two high schools by Tuesday evening. Judging will take place following day. Serving as judges will be A.E. Ackerman, Miss Mary Dodge, Sister Cathleen Miriam, Pat Frantz and Ann Ferguson.

50 Years

October 4, 1972

Thomas R. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Smith, Jr., 702 McKinley Ave., has been selected as a member of the Ohio State University Marching Band. Smith is on of 30 freshmen who earned a regular position in the band.

——-

Shelby County engineer William Fultz, Sr., announced today Vandemark Road will be extended as a four-lane highway from the main Pennsylvania Railroad tracks south to Fair Road. The extension will make Vandemark Road four-lane from Ohio 47 to Fair Road when construction is completed.

Vandemark will be widened from 24 to 44 feet with curbs and gutters. Fultz said the section from Campbell Road to Fair Road will be paid for by Issue 1 federal funds with a preliminary estimated cost of from $250,000 to $300,000.

25 Years

October 4, 1997

JACKSON CENTER – A program about Buckeye Girls State highlighted the September meeting of the Jackson Center American Legion Auxiliary.

Delegate Jenny Painter told members she was elected to the House of Representatives and served as secretary of the Health and Aging Committee.

——-

PHOTO – Henry Stockton, nephew of Henrietta Stockton and Tizzie Kramer, daughter of Linda Keller and Bob Kramer, reign over festivities during Sidney High School’s homecoming ceremonies Friday night prior to the start of the Sidney-Northmont game. Sidney emerged victorious, beating Northmont 26-24.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

