Sidney man killed in 2-vehicle crash

LAKEVIEW — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning has claimed the life of a Sidney man.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Laughlin was eastbound on Country Road 25 just before noon Monday and had stopped at the intersection of County Road 54. He failed to yield and entered the intersection where his vehicle was struck by Kirt Emerick, 50, of Lima. Emerick was driving a semi-tractor trailer.

Both vehicles went off the right side of the road. Laughlin’s vehicle stopped in a ditch, while Emerick’s vehicle continued through the ditch, struck a road sign, traveled back across County Road 54, where it came to rest in a ditch.

Emerick was not injured in the crash.

Laughlin’s 2018 Toyota Prius and Emerick’s 2010 Volvo both sustained heavy damage. The Volvo is owned by RA Crites Trucking, Lima.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s multi-county crash team.