Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT.

Cisco, of Botkins, had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing.

“I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow boxing in my room. It really helped me mentally and physically and that’s why I started it. I want to help people in any way. It has benefited me. Sharing that with other people is really my mission with this place.”

Anyone 10 years old and older can attend class. Boxing can be beneficial, especially for adolescents experiencing an increase in stress and emotions by allowing them to express these in a healthy and safe manner.

Boxing has been proven to enhance the lives of older participants as well.

A study published by the American Physical Therapy Association found that Parkinson’s patients who took part in two-to-three 90-minute boxing therapy sessions over a nine-month period showed clear improvements in both balance and gait.

More recent studies, most notably at Cleveland Clinic, focus on the concept of intense “forced” exercise and have begun to suggest that certain kinds of exercise may be neuro-protective, i.e., actually slowing disease progression.

Cisco has used her studies at Edison State Community College to earn her PTA certification and to develop her current classes.

“The class we run most often is called our ‘heavy hit class’ which is for everyone 10 and up,” she said.

“We also have a class called ‘Golden oldies.’ It’s a lot less intense. It’s a 60-minute class, and it’s designed to improve balance, coordination, flexibility and strength. There are a lot of modifications we do with that class. We do a seated warm-up for 15 minutes of just balance exercises – squats, single leg movements. Then we do 15 minutes of boxing on the heavy bag or using hand weights to punch in the air.”

“You’re getting your heart rate up. It’s different than walking or biking or running or whatever kind of machine you use for cardio because when you come in here you cannot think about anything else. When you’re actually boxing, because we do different combinations, you’re thinking about where you’re punching, where you’re hitting and what you’re doing next.”

Overcomer Boxing Studio is at 815 Defiance Street in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Their phone number is 937-658-8361.

Faith Cisco has used her studies at Edison State Community College to earn her PTA certification and to develop her current classes. Faith Cisco, who established Overcomer Boxing Studio in Wapakoneta, started boxing in high school.

By Dean Brown [email protected]

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

