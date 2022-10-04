SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Roger Elmer Wolters, 60, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jenna Smith, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Dewayne Benson, 61, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erin N. Levan, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Danielle Rae Broussard, 39, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bradley E. Richards, 32, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Adam James Myers, 20, of Petersburg, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey Lee Carver, 65, of Mansfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gerald Leroy Malueg, 89, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angus Gregor McWayne, 57, of Lowell, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cory Bryce May, 31, of Port Jefferson, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Seth Tanner Lee Linville, 22, of West Alexandria, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Phillip Kern Kozen, 47, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Blake Alan Kizer, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Donaven Jacob Jackson-Dynes, 21, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gary Lee Buening, 69, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Craig Robert Fall, 51, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Alan Behr, 29, of Houston, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Haili Briann Frowein, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lanson Duane Inman, 34, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hailey Marie Reser, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lanei Kristine Settlage, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hillary Kay Smith, 30, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabrielle Desire Taylor, 22, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron J. Wehrman, 37, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tiarra R. Bryant, 27, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Katy Elizabeth Cooper, 18, of Maplesville, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stanley J. Wright, 62, of Midland, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denny R. Lambdin, 57, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, dismissed. $111 fine.

James Conrad Ervin, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jacob S. Iddings, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ronald Curtis Fults, 79, of Troy, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Shane Mitchell Craft, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jeffery Paul Fisher, 40, of Fairborn, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Karen J. Hoehn, 62, of East Liberty, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Jacob W. Smith, 39, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard K. Withrow, 68, of Botkins, was charged with right way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jacob Wayne Bowman, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Lloyd W. Schroer, 86, of New Bremen, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Tyler Joseph King, 18, of Anna, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Lowell D. Bok, 80, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kiarra Breanne Ibarra, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Carter Beam, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad Allen Halsell, 32, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Thomas Smith, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly P. Bever, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dezirae S. Meier, 21, of Buckland, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Alicia J. Cooper, 36, of Port Jefferson, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Anthony G. Meyer, 32, of Delaware, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell