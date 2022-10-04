Botkins Police investigate bomb threat

BOTKINS — A bomb threat was called into the Shelby County 911 system Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 8:09 a.m.

According to Botkins Police Chief Mark R. Jordan, Botkins police and Botkins Fire Department were dispatched to Boomerang Rubber in Botkins on a report of a bomb threat.

“Other agencies and resources were contacted to support our effort to evacuate and clear both the Dinsmore Street and South Mill Street locations,” said Jordan in a press release. “As a precaution, the Botkins School was placed on lockdown and an automated call was sent to area residents asking them to stay clear of the area.”

He said K-9 units from the Dayton Airport Police and Wright Paterson Air Force Base cleared both locations at 10:45 a.m.

“During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The Botkins Police Department is thankful for the outstanding help and support of the assisting agencies, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Police Department, Jackson Center Police Department, Dayton Airport Police Department (K-9 Unit), WPAFB K-9 unit and Anna Rescue,” said Jordan.