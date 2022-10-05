125 Years

October 5, 1897

A freight wreck occurred on the C.H. & D. railroad in the cut below town at 9:30 this morning. A northbound train had stopped at the south entrance to the yards and while standing was run into by another northbound freight train. The caboose and several cars on the first train and the engine of the rear train were derailed, with the caboose and engine badly damaged. Traffic was delayed for several hours.

——-

The residence of James Phalen, near McCartyville, was destroyed by fire Sunday evening. It caught from a defective flue in the kitchen. Almost all the household goods were destroyed.

——-

The board of elections organized this week by electing J.C. Royon chief deputy and John Duncan, clerk.

——-

W.C. Furman this morning purchased the bicycle stock of Sam Lyon and moved into the room formerly occupied by Lyon.

100 Years

October 5, 1922

The baseball scores during the World Series will be received on the wireless tower of the Sidney Telephone Company, play by play, just as they are made at the grounds in New York City. A loudspeaker has been installed and the company states it will place the plays in bulletin form in front of the new telephone building on North street, if a sufficient crowd is interested.

——-

The local Knights of Columbus are going to boost the big baseball game here on Oct. 12 and have purchased 100 tickets for the event. It is anticipated that other bodies will form booster crowds to attend the game and boost the attendance.

——-

A Piqua resident reported to Sidney police officials late last night that he had been held up and robbed of $72 and a diamond watch, while driving on Campbell street. The incident occurred shortly before 11 o’clock, when a man jumped on the running board of his car and demanded the money he had.

75 Years

October 5, 1947

The effort to have Sidney’s new water softening plant and incinerator in operation before cold weather received a real “shot in the arm” yesterday with the arrival of the master switch panel for the softener project. Long awaited vital parts for the incinerator are also being received, permitting a step up in activity at both projects.

——-

Junior and senior agriculture students at Sidney High school, along with Harold Slager, Vo-ag instructor, were among the estimated 50,000 persons who observed the mass conservation project yesterday which some 500 volunteers transformed two badly eroded, worn-out farms near Brownsville, O., into 200 acres of model farmland.

——-

Probably well over half of Shelby county’s two-million-bushel corn crop has escaped damage from the recent frosts, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates, nothing, however, that late-planted corn is still subject to damage.

50 Years

October 5, 1972

FORT LORAMIE – Anna’s Rockets were even steven today in their chase for Shelby County Baseball League laurels, after picking off Fort Loramie’s hitherto unbeaten Redskins, 7-1, here Monday afternoon.

Tom Frilling paced the Rockets to their second win in four league starts, when he tossed a two hitter against the Redskins.

——-

“The wettest September since 1886.” That’s the word from David Fette, U.S. Official Weather Observer for Shelby County.

25 Years

October 5, 1997

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Cori Sidle was guest speaker for the Ladies Shrine meeting held recently at the home of Beg Morrow. There were 18 members in attendance.

Sidle addressed safety issues and self-protecting in her talk.

——-

Next week, a call from the local pay telephone may cost more than a quarter. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is issuing a consumer alert about the deregulation of pay telephones, effective Tuesday, allowing owners of these telephones to set their own rates.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_Logo-for-SDN-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org