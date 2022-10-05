Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s second Fall Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The kids will meet once a week for six weeks. Classes are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. PEEP costs $55/child for BNC members and $75/child for non-members. Email [email protected] or call the center at 937-698-6493 for more information and registration.

• Covington High School is looking for vendors for their third annual Buccs Bazaar on Nov. 12. Vendor registration ends Oct. 17. To register email [email protected] or call 937-473-2249.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

• Maplewood Music Jam at the Maplewood Hall will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their instruments and join in the music. There will be snacks, water and coffee offered.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

• The Women of Maplewood Methodist Church will be holding their Harvest Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Maplewood Hall in Maplewood. There will be various vendors, craft items, baked goods and door prizes. There will be sandwiches and beverages available for purchase.

• Fall on the Farm at Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold, includes various activities for kids including pumpkin decorating, digging sweet potatoes and “have a ball with fall” at the Little Pioneers Homestead. Other activities include hands-on sewing activities at the Stuckey home and a leaf art project at the Nature Center. If weather permits guests can also see historic farmers plant wheat and pick and shuck corn. There will also be numerous demonstrations throughout Sauder Village. Sauder Village is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (ages 6-16) and free for members and children under 5. However, Oct. 8 is also Scouts Day and Sauder Village is providing reduced admission for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girls and Boys. Admission for scouts will be $8/person and $12/chaperone. One scout leader per group will receive free admission.

• Historic Bear’s Mill is hosting their fall open house at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

•The Young Birder’s Club at the Brukner Nature Center will be meeting to attempt to locate migrating birds using BNC’s forests as resting ground on their long trips. The Young Birder’s Club is geared towards students in fifth through twelfth grade who are members of BNC and are interested in birding. Contact Brian at [email protected] for more information regarding when and where the club will be meeting.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

• The Tri-County Coin Club will host their annual coin show at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in the Junior Fair Building at 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Guests can buy, sell and trade various coins and currency. There will be free appraisals available.

• Historic Bear’s Mill is hosting their fall open house at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville from noon to 5 p.m

• The Senior Center Singers Choir Fall Concert will be held at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The choir will be performing a variety of music with solos and special selections by Freda Maxson, John Laws and Dave Easton. The event is free and open to the public. The center is located at 304 S. West Ave. in Sidney and the doors for the concert will open at 1:30 p.m.