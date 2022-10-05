Fall fun at the Senior Center

Pumpkin spice anyone? I love pumpkin anything, except coffee… I don’t like coffee. It is hard for me to believe that we are heading into Autumn already. Where did this year go?

It has been a whirlwind of a year for me, both professionally and personally. January brought a new look/logo to the Senior Center and the beginning of what has become a year long celebration of 25 years serving the seniors in our community. February was amazing with the arrival of my very first grandchild. Wow has that been a life changer! He has me wrapped around his finger. The spring months brought the card party, choir concert, Friday fun nights and health fairs. Before I knew it, Senior Day in May and the Senior Day at the fair were upon us and the center was a buzzing hive of activity getting ready for these events. Summertime found us helping at the Shelby County Historical Society’s car show, Aqua Aerobics at the city pool and hosting our Coffee with a Cop event.

Our big Anniversary Gala was last month and it was a wonderful event with great attendance. I want to thank everyone for coming out and helping us celebrate this milestone. During all of this, my grandson has been growing by leaps and bounds. He is sitting up, laughing and playing. He loves being outside and of course he loves his “mamaw!” He is such a joy!

Autumn is usually the time of year that I can slow down and take a breath…enjoy the colorful landscape, sip on some hot apple cider and sample some yummy pumpkin pie. Usually, but not this year! There is still so much happening at the center that requires my attention.

Our wonderful Senior Center Singers Choir will be preforming a free concert on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. We are having a Flu Shot Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. – noon, Friday Fun Night Karaoke on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and our annual Fall Fundraiser will be on Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. – noon. There will be plenty of crafts, baked items, raffles, various items for sale in the white elephant area and we will have a lunch café (Friday only). And that’s not all! This year we will be having a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 – 4 p.m. If you want to register for a parking spot to hand out candy please call the center at 937-492-5266. Otherwise, bring your grandchildren/children down for some candy! Tours of the Senior Center will be offered.

So, I guess my slow down time won’t start until November this year, but that is perfectly fine. I love being busy and hope to see you at one of the many events in October. One more thing that is great about October! We are offering our annual membership incentive; join now and get the rest of 2022 and 2023! That is 15 months for the price of 12. $35 for Shelby County residents, $40 for out of county.

While my calendar is still bursting at the seams with work, family and life in general, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I will put my apple cider sipping and pumpkin pie eating on the “back burner” until November and focus on all the fun there is in store this month! I hope to see you at one of our events.

Until I see you at the Center,

Have a Blessed Day!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_HaleRachel.jpg

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.