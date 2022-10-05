Going back in history

A group of students learn songs and games of the Native Americans during Pioneer Days at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday. The Shelby County Historical Society coordinated the event.

Students learn of early transportation by means of the canal in the 19th century during Pioneer Days.

Luke Schmerge, 10, a fourth grader at Botkins, fabricates his project at the tin smith station during Pioneer Day at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Luke is the son of Fred and Becky Schmerge of Botkins.

Students from Botkins learn some tin smithing skills during the 2022 Pioneer Days held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Shelby County Historical Society coordinated the event.

Grady Schmiesing, 10, grinds an apple to be processed into fresh apple cider during Pioneer Days at the fairgrounds. Grady is the son of Tony and Julie Schmiesing of Fort Loramie.