DCP offers fall fun for October

GREENVILLE — If you are looking for fall family events, look no further than Darke County Parks. DCP is hosting multiple family-friendly events throughout October.

Starting Oct. 8 and 9, DCP will have the Fall Bear’s Mill Open House from noon to 5 p.m. at the Historic Bear’s Mill at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville.

The following week on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. the Bish Discovery Center at 404 N. Ohio St. in Greenville will be hosting Me and PJ Paint a Pumpkin Workshop with Marie and Paul from Me and PJ Paint your own Pottery Studio. Registration for this event is required.

Then on Friday, Oct. 14 pet owners in the area can bring their leashed dogs to Coppess Nature Sanctuary for Bark in the Park, a group walk in the woods with other pet owners and dogs. Bark in the Park starts at 6 p.m. at the sanctuary at 10277 Young Road/ County Road 85 in Greenville.

Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. the Shawnee Prairie Preserve is hosting their annual Great Pumpkin Hunt through the woods. The Great Pumpkin Hunt is a non-scary Halloween event perfect for kids. Registration is required for this event.

The final two October events are on the 27 and 28. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Historic Bear’s Mill will be hosting a dinner of artisan brick oven pizzas. The event is $15 per person and begins at 5 p.m. The pizza dough will be hand-crafted by artisan baker Bryan Begg from Bakehouse in Troy, guests will be able to choose their own toppings before brick oven craftsman Scott McMiller bakes the pizza in front of guests in the brick oven he built himself.

Then on Friday, Oct. 28, DCP is hosting Fun by the Fireside at 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Guests will join park naturalists around the campfire for stories, games and treats. Registration is required for both of these events.

For more information or to register for events visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.