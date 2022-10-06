Veterans Benefit Workshop planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided.

LaTrisha Reed, of Edward Jones Financing, will be doing a presentation on “Out Scam the Scammers.”

“We believe that our veterans are being taken advantage of by scammers and we want to provide them the tools necessary to outsmart the scammer,” said Chris North, executive director of the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission.

Recently, President Joe Biden signed the PACT ACT into law. There is a lot of confusion around this bill within our veteran population.

North will be there for a question and answer session regarding the PACT ACT and toxic water at Camp Lejeune and how it effects veteran’s and their dependents.

Rich Wallace, lawyer and longtime resident of Sidney, will be there to explain services to veterans that he plans on providing “pro bono.”

“We love doing events like this for our veteran population. It allows us to meet them, spend time with them and connect them with information that will assist them,” said North. “Please come and join us for dinner, information, and fellowship with other veterans.”

Veterans should RSVP by 4 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, at 937-498-7282.