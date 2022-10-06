Wreaths Across America topic of discussion

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will be hosting a program to discuss the nationwide Wreaths Across America project. The program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located at 115 E. North St. in Sidney.

The Wreaths Across America program will be presented by the Shelby County Historical Society Director Tilda Phlipot. The program will include an overview of the Wreaths Across America project and more specifically the impact it has within Shelby County and how individuals, families and groups can be involved with the project locally.

This presentation is part of a two-part series by the Shelby County Genealogical Society and the Shelby County Historical Society on military personnel and veterans. The second part of this series will be held on Nov. 8 for guests to share short stories about veterans and active military that they have discovered in the process of their genealogical research.

For more information on these events, visit www.shelbycountygenealogy.org.