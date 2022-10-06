October meetings for diabetic support group

ST. MARYS — The Grand Lake Helath System is offering a Diabetic Support Group on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. as well as a daytime meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. The support group will meet in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D, located at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys.

The program meetings for October are going to focus on exercise, the benefits of exercise and recommendations for exercises relating to diabetes. Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN and CDCES, the Diabetes Education Coordinator will be facillitating the meetings.

All diabetic individuals, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information about the program or any of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s Diabetic Services, call the hospital at 419-394-3335 ext. 2147.