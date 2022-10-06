Hotel Versailles’ inaugural holiday season events

VERSAILLES — The Hotel Versailles will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.

To kick things off, the hotel’s “The Return of Fred” Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to midnight. In addition to dinner service as usual, featured cocktails, food truck style food and the hotel’s first costume contest, the crowd will be entertained by Cincinnati’s popular throwback party band, Zack Attack, which plays R&B, rock, hip hop and pop music. Ticket price is $10 per person and is only for guests 21 and over. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hotel-versailles-the-return-of-fred-halloween-party-tickets-420556805727?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For Thanksgiving, Silas’ Chef Aaron Allen will put out a holiday spread that features a bounty of home-style recipes that are reminiscent of home, including everything from classic roasted local turkey and rosemary crusted prime rib to hearty side dishes and a variety of appetizers and seasonal desserts. The Thanksgiving buffet will be served on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is priced at $40 per adult; $29 for seniors (aged 65 and up); $18 for children 6-12; and free for children 5 and under. Note: Silas will be open for regular meal service on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas

To ring in 2023, Hotel Versailles will hold a New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31. The supper club dinner service begins at 7 p.m. and entertainment begins at 8 p.m. with NBC’s America’s Got Talent’s winner of season six Landau Eugene Murphy belting out a mix of Frank Sinatra, Rat Pack and jazz dance music. Holiday revelers have their choice of formal dinner service or theater style seating in Hotel Versailles’ 1819 Room, and everyone will be invited for the champagne toast at midnight. The cost is $99 per person for a stage side table or $69 for dining room reservations. 21+ only. In addition to the midnight champagne toast, guests will be treated to a four course, prime rib or lobster thermidor dinner.

For more information on any of Hotel Versailles’ holiday festivities and to make reservations, visit www.hotelversaillesohio.com.