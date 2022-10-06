Sports collectible show set

PIQUA — The annual sports cards and collectible show will be held Oct. 15-16 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Featuring nearly 50 tales inside with mall, there will be sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and additional sports themed items for he NFL, MLB, Ohio State and more.

Admission is free. Event hours are from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The event is sponsored by SC Collectibles and the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

For questions about the show or reserving a table, call 937-773-0950.