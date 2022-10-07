Library seeks input

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries is looking for the community’s thoughts and ideas on how to improve the community libraries. What are your favorite (and least favorite) parts of the library? What might you like to see in the future?

The results from the survey will be used to evaluate current programs and services provided by the Shelby County Libraries, as well as develop future opportunities for patrons. The survey can be completed by visiting tinyurl.com/SCLCommunitySurvey or scanning the QR code.