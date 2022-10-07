It’s time to get haunted

A Scarecrows and Skeletons Haunted House has found a home at S&H Products, 435 Stolle Ave., Sidney, as guests can go through the house Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The family, disability and mobility friendly haunted house is free. Donations will be accepted.

