Students attend Manufacturing Day

Ava Baugher, 16, Russia, uses the tubing bender to fabricate a part of a handrail for a staircase and other similar products. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Jason Spadlin, right, Russia, instructs her on the proper way to activate the tubing bender cycle. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Baugher, of Russia. The event was held in conjunction of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7.

Ben York, 15, a sophomore at Russia High School, tests the fit and finish of a partial wooden post that is inserted into PVC Snaptite Base that would be used to support the post of a fence or guardrail and other similar products. Ben is the son of Benjamin and Lisa York of Versailles. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Aaron York, right, Versailles, guides York on how to insert the post.

Sophomore students from Russia High School prepare to tour Superior Aluminum Products, Inc. as part of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7. It’s intended to bring awareness of careers in advanced manufacturing available to the younger generation.