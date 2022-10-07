Sheriff’s office investigates suicide

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent suicide which took place Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Jim Frye, a call regarding the incident came from the Suicide Hotline. The Sidney Police Department began searching for the subject’s vehicle. The police found what they believed to be the subject and when they started following the vehicle, the driver took off.

Sidney Police followed the vehicle but were not involved in a pursuit of the vehicle. The driver pulled over at the intersection of state Route 47 and Sidney Freyburg Road. Knowing that the subject was reported to have a gun, officers attempted to make contact with the subject over the PA system.

Soon after, the subject shot himself, said Frye. The Sheriff’s Office was asked to come to the scene and handle the suicide as in was in the county. The subject was found to have shot himself with an AK-47.

The corner was called to the scene. The body was transported to the Miami County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

“I do not believe there were any incidents with this subject prior to this call,” said Frye.