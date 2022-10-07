On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

The council will review a presentation on the neighborhood beautification award and will consider adopting an ordinance assessing the cost of inspection chambers, fittings and/or lateral transfer agreement filing fees. An ordinance assessing the cost of weed cutting or removal of litter or junk will be introduced.

The following resolutions will be discussed:

• Repeal resolutions and implement sections of the Ohio Revised Code that will establish and describe the boundaries of the city-wide community reinvestment area in Sidney and designate a housing officer to administer the program and create a housing council

• Authorize the city manager to submit an application for PY2021 community housing impact and preservation lead abatement program (chip-lap) and equipment grant

• Authorize and adopt a memorandum of understanding between Sidney and Poggemeyer Design Group for the rendering of professional consulting services to acquire an XRF analyzer for use in connection with Sidney’s lead-based paint abatement/lead hazard control work and related costs for low-moderate income (LMI) owner/occupied properties

• Authorize the city manager to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the repair of the aeration basin catwalk at the wastewater treatment plant

• Confirm the appointment of William Moloney II to the Airport Advisory Committee

• Authorize the city manager to enter into a demolition and remediation partnership agreement by and between Sidney and the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) regarding the old Wagner Manufacturing plant.

There will also be a discussion on charter amendment promotion.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the board room.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, treasurer’s report and recommendations to award employment contracts. An executive session is planned to discuss the employment of public employees.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include a resolution approving the Fremont Power sales contract; an ordinance authorizing certain adjustments in the 2022 annual appropriations; committee reports, department reports and the administrator’s report.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the village hall.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance making revisions to the appendix of the Public Works section of the village’s code of ordinances; an ordinance adopting a supplement to the code of ordinances for the village; an ordinance dealing with the solicitor; and reports from the mayor, village administrator, fiscal officer, fire chief, police chief and public works superintendent.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, hiring substitute teachers, hiring personnel, accepting donations and accepting resignations.