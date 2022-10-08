125 Years

October 8, 1897

I.H. Thedieck this week shipped two carloads of oats, one carload of rye and a carload of clover seed to his father at Alfhausen, Germany.

——-

H.C. Jones went to Botkins this morning to confer with the citizens of that village in reference to putting in a telephone station there. The citizens have to guarantee the telephone company at least $75 worth of business per month for the first year.

——-

Members of city council met with the special committee of directors from the United States Whip Co. last night relative to the giving a deed for the plant to the company. After a lengthy discussion the council members adjourned to meet again this morning. At the morning session several proposals regarding the matter were defeated and council finally adjourned consider the matter further at its regular meeting Monday night.

100 Years

October 8, 1922

J.W. Stuber, assistant chief of the Division of Fish and Game, gave a radio talk from Toledo last evening on game conservation in Ohio. The talk was broadcast throughout the northern part of the state. Stuber told of rapid strides being made in game movement throughout Ohio and the advantage of refuges in restoring wildlife.

——-

Reserve seat tickets for the Pittsburg-Sidney baseball game in this city next Thursday afternoon have been placed on sale. Just enough tickets will be sold to fill the grandstand.

——-

The Synod of Ohio of the Presbyterian Church will hold its 41st annual session in this city, starting Tuesday. The meetings will run through Thursday

75 Years

October 8, 1947

Republican William McCulloch, Piqua attorney and former speaker of Ohio’s lower house, and Democrat Joseph Quatman, Lima lawyer and former Sidney resident, appeared today to have won their respective party’s nominations for the vacant congressional seat in Ohio’s Fourth district. McCulloch was a 2 ½ to 1 victory over Dewey Fetter, of Lima, while Quatman was the apparent winner over Shelby County Representative Roy Harmony by 24 votes in the four-man Democratic race.

——-

Frank H. Marshall was re-named president of the Shelby County Bar Association, when members held their annual election at a luncheon meeting yesterday noon. Serving with Marshall will be E.J. Garmhausen, vice president and Roland Berry, secretary-treasurer.

——-

With “Ever Since Eve” selected as their class play, members of the junior cast have started rehearsals for the presentations on Nov. 13 and 14. Members of the cast include: Marianna Bennett, John Laws, Dick von Meyer, Dick Schieber, Louanne Blake, Jane Robinson, Jackie McVay, Dick Conrad, Frank Neville, Jo Quellhorst, Jerry Hayes, Roy Bulle, Larry Griggs, Larry Hawkins and Dick Snyder. Peggy Flinn will serve as prompter and Melvin Lantz as stage manager.

50 Years

October 8, 1972

The Second District of the American Legion held its fall conference last Sunday in Bellefontaine at Legion Post 173, under the leadership of Second District Commander Leonard Curtis. Sidney Post 217 won several awards at the conference.

Marlin Coverstone received a plaque for the post and two certificates for the local post’s efforts in children and youth activities during the past year.

——-

Kathy Aikin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Aikin, Merri Lane, was crowned Friday evening as Sidney High School’s 1972 homecoming queen. She was crowned by Sherry Fogt, the 1971 queen.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Slagle Plumbing, which annexed the New Bremen Rod and Gun Club’s Summer League, took over the lead in the Fall Trapshoot Circuit by scoring a 119 the other night for a 337 total. Mike Eley scored 25 straight for Slagles.

25 Years

October 8, 1997

People in Shelby County are generous when it comes to giving the “gift of life.”

Statistics from Community Blood Center in Dayton indicate that Shelby County tops the list when it comes to donations in regard to population. In 1996, 5.8 percent of the county’s 44,915 residents donated 2,601 units of blood.

——-

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans surveyed in a statewide poll gave Secretary of State Bob Taft a solid lead in the race for governor. The poll also showed Gov. George Voinovich was leading in the race for U.S. Senate.

——-

ANNA – With surveyors in the village today, the possible construction of a 300-foot communications tower is proceeding. Local residents and officials continued to have concerns.

Property owner Kelly Epperly, 501 W. Main St., reported that surveyors for Nextel Communications of McLean, VA., were at the location today even though the contract for the property has not been completed.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

